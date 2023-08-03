Hyderabad cricketer Tilak makes India debut

Hyderabad cricketer N Thakur Tilak Varma on Thursday made his debut for the Indian team in the first T20 match against West Indies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

The stylish left-arm batter has become the first batter from the city after VVS Laxman to play for the country. Laxman has retired in 2012 and Mohammed Siraj has been the lone torch-bearer from the city. Now the 20-year-old Hyderabadi has donned the Indian colours. Captain Hardik Pandya presented the cap to the youngster before the toss.

Tilak has impressed everyone with consistent performances in the Indian Premier League playing for Mumbai Indians and India A in the recent past. The former India under-19 World Cup team member was hailed as a three-format player by his captain at the MI and Indian team captain Rohit Sharma.