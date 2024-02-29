Encalm launches another lounge experience at Domestic Departures of RGIA

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 February 2024, 04:18 PM

Hyderabad: Encalm Hospitality has announced the commencement of its new lounge at Domestic Departures, Level E, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad.

Nestled in the heart of Domestic Departures, the new lounge boasts a sprawling 1794 square meters space, accommodating 442 guests. Comprising amenities like the 24-hour operations, complimentary Wi-Fi, lounge bays, a fully operational bar, newspapers and magazines, a dining area, showers, live stations, and a dedicated children’s play area, this oasis of comfort is designed to cater to the diverse needs of contemporary travellers, a press release said.

The lounge seamlessly combines comfortable seating with a culinary journey that delights the senses. The Food and Beverage area offers buffet coupled with an array of beverages, ensures that travellers can savour delectable treats and refreshing drinks round the clock.

Vikas Sharma, CEO of Encalm Hospitality, said, “Our lounge is not just a space, rather it is an immersive experience that combines comfort, culinary excellence, and the warmth of hospitality.”