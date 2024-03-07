Hyderabad: Cyberabad SOT Madapur unit seizes 50 lakh hawala money

The operation unfolded around 10 pm last night when the team intercepted an Innova Crysta vehicle within the jurisdiction of Rayadurgam Police Station.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 March 2024, 09:41 AM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) Madapur unit made a significant breakthrough, seizing hawala money amounting to 50 lakh rupees.

The operation unfolded around 10 pm last night when the team intercepted an Innova Crysta vehicle within the jurisdiction of Rayadurgam Police Station.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, with the Rayadurgam police taking charge of the case.