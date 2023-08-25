Hyderabad: Delegation from Indonesia explores advanced cancer care at Omega Hospitals

The Indonesian team is looking to establish a chain of advanced cancer care treatment facilities in their country and as part of this, has visited several advanced cancer care hospitals in other major metro Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

25 August 23

Hyderabad: A team of government officials and care givers in the field of cancer from Indonesia visited Omega Hospitals, Gachibowli on Friday to interact and discuss available advanced cancer care treatments and related technologies.

Omega’s Chief Surgical Oncologist and Chairman Dr. Mohana Vamsy, Director, Dr. Ch Namrata shared their patient-centric vision with the team. “The exchange promises to enhance cancer care in Indonesia through international collaboration,” a press release said.