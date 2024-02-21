Hyderabad: DigiYatra passengers at RGIA reach 14,92,776

As of December 2023, a total of 10,61,638 passengers had utilized the DigiYatra app at RGIA.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 05:36 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The adoption of the DigiYatra app at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad has witnessed a surge, according to recent data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

As of December 2023, a total of 10,61,638 passengers had utilized the DigiYatra app at RGIA. This number skyrocketed to 14,92,776 as of February 11, 2024.

Also Read Hyderabad’s RGIA sets record with 536 air traffic movements in a single day

The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s report also highlighted the nationwide adoption of DigiYatra, with a cumulative total of 1.45 crore passengers across various airports in India leveraging the app for their travel needs.

Notably, the DigiYatra app has gained significant traction at major airports such as Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

Furthermore, as of February 10, the app has been downloaded by a staggering 45.8 lakh users, marking a substantial increase from the 38 lakh users recorded as of January 1.