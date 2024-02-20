Hyderabad’s RGIA sets record with 536 air traffic movements in a single day

The airport also achieved its highest year-to-date passenger traffic, surpassing 20.7 million passengers by January 31.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 05:04 PM

Hyderabad: Passenger traffic at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad soared to new heights on January 30, when the airport witnessed its busiest day ever with a remarkable 536 air traffic movements, according to the latest report by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited.

The airport also achieved its highest year-to-date passenger traffic, surpassing 20.7 million passengers by January 31. Impressively, the airport has consistently accommodated approximately 2 million passengers every month in the fiscal year 2024.

In January, passenger traffic stood at 2,181,141, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 14 percent. Meanwhile, the cumulative passenger traffic for the fiscal year 2024 reached an impressive 20,750,712 passengers, marking a substantial year-on-year surge of 21 percent.

Additionally, the report highlights robust performance in aircraft movements, with January witnessing a total of 15,054 movements at RGIA alone, showcasing a notable year-on-year increase of 9 percent. This performance has been consistent throughout the fiscal year 2024, with a cumulative total of 143,355 movements recorded.