Hyderabad: Doctors at SLG Hospitals save life of 10-yr-old boy

The boy, Lohith on June 1 was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state, he was bleeding from the head and face, his BP was below recordable levels, his right thigh and left hand had multiple fractures, his jaw bone fractured, the brain had clots on the right and left side, and hemoglobin was just 6gms, which is considered quite dangerous.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Hyderabad: Doctors at SLG Hospitals on Sunday announced that they have successfully saved the life of a 10-year-old boy who accidentally slipped and fell from the sixth floor of their apartment building.

The boy, Lohith on June 1 was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state, he was bleeding from the head and face, his BP was below recordable levels, his right thigh and left hand had multiple fractures, his jaw bone fractured, the brain had clots on the right and left side, and hemoglobin was just 6gms, which is considered quite dangerous.

“Considering the fact the brain was not responding in the initial phase, we started with blood transfusion which continued for about five days. With the condition not improving much, on the evening of day five, we performed emergency surgery to remove broken bone pieces from the right brain. Five days after the surgery, the boy opened his eyes,” said Dr. Ranganadham, Senior Neurosurgeon and HOD – Neuro Surgery, SLG Hospitals.

Dr Ravi Kiran G, Consultant Neuro Surgeon, Dr Kodali Sandhya Consultant Neuro Surgeon, Dr Narasimha Reddy, Consultant Orthopedic surgeon, and the team were involved in saving the boy.