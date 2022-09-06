6 kg fibroid mass removed from 50-year-old in Hyderabad

Published: Updated On - 04:19 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Hyderabad: Doctors at SLG Hospitals, Nizampet on Tuesday announced that they have successfully removed a fibroid mass weighing 6 kg from a 50-year-old woman. The fibroid mass rising from cervix, leading to compression of the whole of uterus/womb and was causing severe back pain.

The woman was admitted with severe back pain and her abdomen was grossly distended. Tests including ultrasound and CT scan revealed presence of the mass, which was a combination of solid as well as liquid components, surgeons said.

Dr. Sirisha Mullamuri, senior obstetrics, gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, said “the mass was pressing upon the bowels, blood vessels, ureters, urinary bladder and was also attached to the surrounding organs. The team performed the surgery so that she had minimal bleeding,” she said.

Dr. Srikanth Soma, surgical oncologist said the mass was pushing both the ureters away from their normal anatomy. “Through careful dissection, we could achieve blood less field for surgery, and a possible ureteric injury was averted,” he said.

Three weeks since the surgery, the patient has recovered and can lead a normal life, doctors said.