SLG Hospitals launch home services in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:05 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: SLG Hospitals, Nizampet on Monday announced the launch of its home services that includes sample collection, physiotherapy, and nursing services.

The SLG Home Services, which was launched by Shambipur Raju, MLC on Monday, will be available for patients, within a 10 km radius of the hospital, and deep discounts on various tests will be offered for patients.

The SLG Home Sample Collection is connected directly to a high-end laboratory that will ensure fast and secure transportation of blood samples and accurate patient treatment.

D V S Soma Raju, ED, SLG Hospitals said, “Patients do not have to wait for their turn at a diagnostic centre or any other facility, and the same can be done from the comfort of their home, even for a single test”.