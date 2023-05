Hyderabad: Dog attacks another delivery man in Manikonda

The victim was seriously injured, and was taken to a hospital later.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:18 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: One more incident of a dog attacking a delivery man in Hyderabad took place.

The Amazon delivery man went to the Panchavati Colony in Manikonda area to deliver a mattress, and suddenly dog attacked him. In order to escape from the attack from dog, delivery man jumped from the third floor.

More details are awaited.