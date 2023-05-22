Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds lash Hyderabad

The severe storm also brought down the maximum temperatures, which for the past few days were consistently touching over 40 degree Celsius, on Monday morning.

By Mitu David Updated On - 12:50 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: In a much needed respite from soaring temperatures, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and lightning lashed entire Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday.

The severe storm also brought down the maximum temperatures, which for the past few days were consistently touching over 40 degree Celsius, on Monday morning.

The thundershowers were particularly severe between 3 am and 6 am on Monday, as almost all regions of Hyderabad reported rains. Gusty winds accompanied by thunder and rain were reported in Begumpet, Punjagutta parts of Secunderabad including ECIL, Alwal, Sainikpuri, Tarnaka, Musheerabad, Vidyanagar, LB Nagar and Saroornagar.

The initial thundershowers in the early hours made way for a steady stream of rainfall that continued till 6.30 am on Monday.

Based on the IMD-Hyderabad forecast, similar conditions consisting of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds will prevail in Hyderabad and several other districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal,Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad,Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri,Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal for the next 48-hours.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) attended to several rain-related complaints in different parts of the city after the downpour during the early hours of Monday.

Some of the regions where the DRF teams were deployed include Begum Bazar, Koti, Chandrayangutta and Kondapur. The DRF relief teams along with personnel from the Traffic Police responded and resolved complaints related to water stagnation, uprooted trees and tree branches obstructing the traffic. The teams pumped out water from low lying areas and took up relief work to bring back normalcy in the rain hit areas.