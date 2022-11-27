Hyderabad: Dr Sajja publishes his 100th paper of original research

Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja has recently published his 100th paper of original research.

Hyderabad: Founder Chairman of the Sajja Heart Foundation and Director of Research and Senior Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Star Hospitals, Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja, has recently published his 100th paper of original research.

Over the years, the medical community has benefited from his research on improving longevity and quality of life for patients with heart disease, and his articles that include landmark multi-centered randomized clinical trials, surveys on surgical techniques, and outcomes of surgical procedures.

His research has helped to bring out improvised techniques and better outcomes, while also recommending several strategies in the field of surgery for coronary artery disease.

There has been marked progress in clinical research in India, and Dr. Sajja’s landmark achievement of publishing no less than 100 papers, testifies to the fact that Indian authors are also able to publish many studies with high citations. His research works have been cited over 2500 times internationally and has an h-index of 20, and i10-index of 38.

Dr. Sajja’s 100th publication is an original article on Trends of re-operative coronary artery bypass grafting: A two-decade experience in the Asian Cardiovascular and Thoracic Annals in November 2022.

His another article on current practice of saphenous vein graft harvesting in coronary artery bypass graft surgery: an Indian survey is also accepted for publication as an original article in the Indian Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery in November 2022, a press release said.