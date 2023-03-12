Hyderabad: Dr Vishal Akula felicitated by members of Indian Psychiatric Society

Published Date - 08:18 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Hyderabad: The members of Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), Telangana State branch, felicitated senior neuro-psychiatrist from Nizamabad, Dr Vishal Akula for getting elected as Direct Council Member of the Indian Psychiatric Society, in a function held on Sunday at Deccan Medical College.

Dr Vishal Akula was elected for Direct Council Member (2023-26) of Indian Psychiatric Society by securing 1430 more votes that the nearest contestant in the recently held online Society elections held across all the States.

The felicitation function was attended by Dean, Deccan Medical College, Dr Colonel Prasad, Indian Psychiatric Society, Telangana State president, Dr George Reddy, vice president, Dr Minhaj Nasirabadi, past president, South zone psychiatric association, Dr Kishan, Asian Federation Psychiatric Association president, Dr Prasad Rao and other senior officer bearers.

Dr Vishal Akula thanked the IPS members for their support in the recently held elections.

