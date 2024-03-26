Hyderabad: Drug Control Laboratory of TSDCA gets NABL accreditation

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Laboratory (DCL) of the Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Vengalraonagar has received certificate of accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a recognition for meeting rigorous quality standards and producing reliable and accurate results.

The infrastructure of the DCL was recently upgraded under the ‘Central Sponsored Scheme’. The laboratory is equipped with sophisticated analytical instruments, including High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Gas Chromatography (GC), and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS).

The microbiology section has been upgraded with the necessary infrastructure to conduct microbiological testing of drugs including injectables, ophthalmic solutions, and other sterile products.

The NABL accreditation (ISO/IEC 17025:2017) is an international standard which sets outs the general requirements for the competence of testing & calibration laboratories. The accreditation also ensures that laboratories meet rigorous quality standards and can produce reliable and accurate results.

The DCL of TSDCA has received the accreditation in the discipline of chemical testing from March 20, 2024 to March 19, 2026. The NABL accreditation recognizes that the Drugs Control Laboratory meets rigorous quality standards as per international guidelines.

The laboratory discharges its duties through its personnel including Senior Scientific Officers, Junior Scientific Officers, and Junior Analysts. It conducts analysis of Drugs and Pharmaceutical formulations received as Samples from Drugs Inspectors of the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana.

Drugs Control Laboratory utilizes the Quality Control Labs portal https://qclabs.telangana.gov.in which facilitates online submission of drug samples drawn by Drugs Inspectors and the issuance of test reports online by the Government Analyst

The drugs declared as Sub-standard (Not of Standard Quality) by the Drugs Control Laboratory are published on the official portal of the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana. http://dca.telangana.gov.in/dd.php

In the year 2023, the Drugs Control Laboratory, Telangana, tested 4553 samples of drugs from the market and declared 79 samples as sub-standard drugs.

Drugs Control Laboratory also conducts analysis of drugs received from various medicines procuring departments under the Government of Telangana, the Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC), and the Police Department.