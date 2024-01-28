Man arrested for hoax bomb threat at Alpha Hotel Secunderabad

Ghouse Pasha (39), a resident of Kukatpally, called the police control room on Dial 100 and allegedly told that he overheard two people discussing about planting explosives at the hotel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 08:27 PM

Hyderabad: The Monda Market police on Sunday arrested a man who made a hoax call to police about some people planning to plant explosives at Alpha Hotel Secunderabad leading to panic.

Ghouse Pasha (39), a resident of Kukatpally, called the police control room on Dial 100 and allegedly told that he overheard two people discussing about planting explosives at the hotel. “After passing on the information, Ghouse switched off his mobile phone.

The police conducted a thorough search following the information and later declared it a hoax call. The caller was identified as Ghouse Pasha and he was arrested,” said DCP (North) Rohini Priyadarshini.