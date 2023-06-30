Hyderabad eats up 72 lakh biryanis in last 6 months

According to data released by Swiggy, Hyderabadis have proven their undying love for this iconic dish, contributing to a grand total of 150 lakh biryani orders in the past 12 months.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has emerged as the undisputed biryani capital of the country with an astonishing 72 lakh biryani orders placed in the last six months alone.

Swiggy’s data for the first half of 2023 shows a growth of 8.39 per cent in biryani orders compared to the same period in the previous year.

Dum biryani have garnered the highest demand, with over 9 lakh orders, while biryani rice secured 7.9 lakh orders. Not to be forgotten, the mini biryani received over 5.2 lakh orders.

With over 15,000 restaurants offering biryani on their menus, Hyderabad’s gastronomic landscape is a haven for biryani aficionados. Kukatpally, Madhapur, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Kothapet, and Dilsukhnagar have emerged as the top areas with the highest concentration of biryani-serving restaurants.

Delving deeper into the biryani consumption hotspots, certain regions of Hyderabad witnessed a significant surge in order volumes. Kukatpally took the crown as the ultimate biryani paradise, followed closely by Madhapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, and Kondapur.

The findings from Swiggy’s comprehensive analysis were based on orders placed between January 2023 and June 15th, 2023.