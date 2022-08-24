Hyderabad: EFLU witnesses colourful cultural fest

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: A colourful cultural festival was organised at the newly opened open amphitheatre on the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus.

The event had enthusiastic participation of students and the presentation of prizes to the winners of various competitions conducted as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

EFLU Vice Chancellor and UGC member, Prof. E Suresh Kumar emphasised the importance of students’ participation in extracurricular activities, besides giving equal importance to academics. “Not only the studies, it is also vital for the students to develop and hone skills in their areas of interest like the sports, music, oratory, poetry, or any other hobby for holistic development,” he said.

Dance performances by the students reflecting the rich cultural heritage of various parts of the country marked the celebrations.