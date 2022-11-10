Hyderabad: Emmadi Silver Jewellery unveils Ratha Jewellery Collection

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:31 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Ramesh Emmadi - Founder Emmadi Silver Jewellery along with Managing Director - Rakesh Emmadi, Jabili Emmadi, CEO-Sunitha Emmadi along with Actress Vithika Sheru & Models at the Grand Launch of Ratha Jewellery Collection by Emmadi Silver Jewellers.

Hyderabad: Renowned for its exclusive carved designer, Emmadi Silver Jewellery unveiled Ratha Jewellery Collection at its exclusive store at Punjagutta, on Thursday.

The launch of Ratha Jewellery Collection also featured showcase of exclusive bridal jewellery collection by Emmadi Silver Jewellery and was participated by actor Vithika Sheru, models, jewellery lovers and jewellery enthusiasts .

Emmadi Ramesh from Emmadi Silver Jewellery said, “we will expand further with more stores coming up soon. We have recently unveiled our store in USA.”