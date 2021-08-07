Hyderabad: Endless wait for road connectivity irks residents

Access to Vaibhav Colony in Ghatkesar mandal is a Herculean task

Hyderabad: Better road connectivity remains a distant dream for the residents of Vaibhav Colony, Venkatpur in Ghatkesar mandal, even if they have been running pillar to post for almost two decades.

The residents said that they have been making rounds of the offices of local administration and also pleading with elected representatives to construct the road that connects their colony with the Warangal Highway for the last 20 years but in vain.

KP Sarma, president of the Vaibhav Enclave Welfare Association, said, “Our colony is located hardly 2 km away from the highway connecting Hyderabad and Warangal. Although it is a big residential area, there is no road connectivity from the highway. The mud road that is in use creates a lot of issues for the residents. In the last 20 years, we have reached out to authorities at every level from Gram Panchayat, mandal office to even MLA and MP however, none has come to the rescue of the residents.”

The mud path, created due to the movement of vehicles, is a big problem during the rainy season. While some officials made unfulfilled promises, no work was ever done for the residents.

“There are about 220 people living here. And our demand is not too big. We just want a 1 km road connecting. However, no official seems to have interested in this regard. When we asked the local administrative officials, they say the works would start soon, but nothing happened till now,” said V Narsimha Rao, vice president of the colony.

