| Six Beautiful Highways In India To Go On A Road Trip

Six beautiful highways in India to go on a road trip

Here is a list of the most beautiful highways in India with picture-perfect sights and great views:

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 05:48 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: If you are a road trip buff who lives to experience the best of the outdoors in India, then you are at the right place!

A road trip is a great way to beat the blues and get away from our daily life. Most people believe roads are meant to be the most beautiful aspect of journeys, because journeys create more memories than the destination itself.

Many beautiful highways in India have views worth admiring, and we are sure you will get lost in these views with great music and the perfect company!

So, if you are planning a road trip, here is a list of the most beautiful highways in India with picture-perfect sights and great views:

1. Hyderabad to Warangal Highway:

If you are a nature lover, this highway has to be on your bucket list! This national highway links Kondangal in Telangana and Bhopalpatnam road in Chattisgarh via cities like Hyderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, and Jangaon. This 474km highway has a great scenic view with greenery on both sides.

2. Mumbai Pune Expressway:

This Expressway covers Mumbai, Kiwale, Kalamboli, and Pune. During the two hours journey on the highway, you will be stunned by the stunning sights that surround you. The 94.5km highway is India’s first six-lane, high-speed controlled access highway.

3. Manali to Leh:

If you love mountains then you will definitely love this route that has mountain ranges on both sides and features stunning sand and natural rock formations. This 479km highway would leave you speechless with its serene views! It covers Manali, Leh, Lahaul and Spiti.

4. Chennai to Pondicherry:

Known as the East Coast Road, this highway is a journey epitomized by a seamless ocean view and cool ocean breeze. This 690km road runs parallel to the Bay of Bengal and is the most preferred road to drive on to reach Pondicherry. This highway covers Chennai, Cuddalore, and Pondicherry.

5. Bangalore to Ooty:

One of the most picturesque roads with green meadows and tall trees surrounding the roads. If you are a nature lover you should journey through this 533km highway that covers Bangalore, Ooty, Mulbagal, Kolar, and Mysuru.

6. Gangtok to Lake Tsomgo and Nathu-La Pass:

To experience a journey with dreamy landscape views during the winter, ride through this 37km Jawaharlal Nehru Road. This highway will take you from Guwahti riding across terrains in the Himalayan land.