Hyderabad: Engineering student dies in road accident

The victim S Anirudh, a native of Nizamabad was pursuing his engineering course from a private college at Medchal.
Hyderabad: An engineering student died in a engineering studentat Keesara on Monday.
“Anirudh was travelling on a motorcycle when a DCM hit his vehicle at Kundapally village road. He fell on the road and sustained serious head injuries. He died on the spot,” said the Keesara police.
A case is registered.