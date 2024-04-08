Hyderabad: Engineering student dies in road accident

The victim S Anirudh, a native of Nizamabad was pursuing his engineering course from a private college at Medchal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad: An engineering student died in a engineering studentat Keesara on Monday.

The victim S Anirudh, a native of Nizamabad was pursuing his engineering course from a private college at Medchal.

Also Read Burglars make away with gold, cash from house in Medchal

“Anirudh was travelling on a motorcycle when a DCM hit his vehicle at Kundapally village road. He fell on the road and sustained serious head injuries. He died on the spot,” said the Keesara police.

A case is registered.