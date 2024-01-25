Hyderabad: Escape into Arabian nights with desert Mandi in Nagole

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 25 January 2024, 03:40 PM

Hyderabad: Bedouin-styled tents set against the backdrop of golden sand, the dining area lit by warm lights and the aroma of Arabian cuisine. This unique experience unfolds as the patrons step into Dharu’s Desert Mandi in Hyderabad.

Located near Nagole, this first-of-its-kind desert themed Mandi restaurant has culinary magic meet the Arabian culture and taking the foodies on a unique gastronomic journey. As one enters this restaurant, opened a little over a month ago, the floor resembles a desert with tents erected aside and taking the patrons into Arabian nights.

“We used three tons of customized sand brought from Chennai on the floor to create the look and feel of a desert. Though there are several Mandi food joints in the State, none of them are desert themed like us,” shares Harsha Reddy and E Likhith, who are among partners of this restaurant. Foodies here can choose between open and tent dining experience.

While several Mandi food joints mushroomed in the recent past, this one stands out not just for its Arabian theme but also for cuisine that has a touch of Telangana spice. “We incorporated Telangana spiciness into the Mandis making them spicy unlike others that are bland,” says K Chaitanya Goud, another partner.

The menu features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options with paneer and mushroom Mandis for the vegetarians. The non-vegetarian spread includes chicken, mutton, fish and prawns Mandis besides botti, bheja and Kouju pitta Mandis, which are specially curated and unique here.

“We included botti, bheja and Kouju pitta Mandis which have become a huge hit among customers. We receive a minimum of 150 bheja Mandi orders daily,” says Pradeep Reddy, one of the partners.

With a seating capacity for nearly 100 people at a go, the restaurant is open from 1 pm till 3 am. Patrons, particularly on the weekends, might have to wait a minimum of 30 minutes to savour this Arabian food as this eatery does not take reservations.