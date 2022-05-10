Hyderabad: Exhibition for children at IKEA till May 15

Published Date - 01:47 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: Marking the 77 years of Pippi Longstocking, the fictional main character in an eponymous series of children’s books by Swedish author Astrid Lindgren, the Embassy of Sweden is hosting a series of events at the IKEA store in the city till May 15.

The events which are open to the public include an exhibition on Pippi’s colourful world, a play by Joy of Drama, and will continue with a fun series of activities for children including a special reading corner where children can enjoy reading and explore more about their favourite characters. They will also have the opportunity to try their hand at puzzles, games, and colouring, and even dress up as Pippi.

“It is time to celebrate Pippi, the girl who won hearts across the entire globe. For seventy-seven years she has been teaching us, both young and old, how to be strong, brave, independent, rebellious, adventurous, and kind-hearted. By creating this unconventional character, Swedish author Astrid Lindgren made an impact far beyond the world of children’s books. To this date, Pippi plays a significant role in promoting childlike imagination, breaking norms as well as putting across the strong message of gender parity. I hope that her free-spirited character will continue to inspire many more for generations to come,” says Gautam Bhattacharyya, Chargé d’affaires a.i. Embassy of Sweden.

The event will also conclude in Lindgren’s style through a storytelling session. The session will be conducted by well-known Indian author, theatre artist, and storyteller, Janaki Sabesh, on May 15 at 4 pm.

