Hyderabad FC fall to narrow defeat in Jamshedpur

Hyderabad FC fell to their second loss of the 2023-24 Indian Super League campaign as Rei Tachikawa’s 76th minute goal was the difference between the two sides on an entertaining night at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad FC fell to their second loss of the 2023-24 Indian Super League campaign as Rei Tachikawa’s 76th minute goal was the difference between the two sides on an entertaining night at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC fell to their second loss of the 2023-24 Indian Super League campaign as Rei Tachikawa’s 76th minute goal was the difference between the two sides on an entertaining night at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday.

Conor Nestor’s side put in an all-Indian backline, and assumed control of the tie right from the start but mistakes at the back kept Jamshedpur alive right till the end before the hosts found a winner through Tachikawa. Gurmeet Singh and Nim Dorjee Tamang put in the hard yards and kept the hosts out for most of the game while the midfield of Joao Victor and Petteri Pennanen were in their zone, but it was Jamshedpur’s plan working to a tee, as they managed to create chance after chance from pushing the HFC players into mistakes high up the pitch.

Joe Knowles, Felipe Amorim and Aaren D’Silva had chances while Mohammad Yasir also came close but it was a story of failing to make the most of the chances that cost Hyderabad the game in the end.

Hyderabad started their league campaign with back to back losses after three seasons but will look to bounce back when they welcome Chennaiyin FC, to the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, in what will be the first home game of the new season on October 23 as the league takes a pause for the FIFA international window.