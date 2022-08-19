Hyderabad FC to launch Soccer Schools across twin cities

Published Date - 07:13 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Reigning Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC will conduct football activities across the twin cities as they announced their grassroots calendar that includes activities year long, on Friday.

The Hyderabad FC team members and coach Manolo Marquez, also participated in the Haritha Haram event at the Delhi Public School, Nacharam.

The Hyd FC will launch multiple Soccer Schools with branches being opened at all the Pallavi Group of Institutions and DPS Nacharam, Nadergul and Mahendra Hills. The calendar includes baby leagues, soccer schools, coaching workshops, school tournaments, community league programmes and Future IS Us Cup knockout tournaments.

Meanwhile, SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, DPS Chairman M Komaraiah, international shooter from city Esha Singh and others planted saplings at the school.