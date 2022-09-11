Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at bangle shop in Charminar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:36 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at a bangle shop in Laad Bazaar Charminar on Saturday night.

According to the officials, the fire broke out a shop located in the bangle market late in the night.

Locals who noticed smoke emanating from the store alerted the local police who informed the fire department and also the shop owner about it.

Soon a fire tender from Moghalpura fire station reached the spot. Officials said it was a small fire that could have resulted due to a short circuit. However, investigation is going on to ascertain the exact cause.