Secunderabad fire: Case booked against owners of Ruby Hotel, Gemopal Electrical Scooters

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Hyderabad: The Market police booked a case against the owners of Ruby Hotel and Gemopal Electrical Scooters for causing death due to negligence of eight persons in the fire accident at a hotel in Secunderabad on Monday night.

The case is booked under Section 304 (II) and 337 of IPC against, the hotel owner Sumith Singh, manager, Sudharshan Naidu and a brother of Sumith.

One of the injured persons Man Mohan Khana (48), a resident of Ramnagar who was in the hotel along with his colleague Rajesh Chabra when the fire broke out, had made a complaint with the Monda Market police.

The case is being investigated by Mahankali ACP, B Ramesh. “It is a grave case. Eight persons died and another 1o injured. Several teams will assist the ACP in the investigation,” said a senior police official.

Forensic experts and clues teams visited the hotel on Tuesday morning for examination and analysis.

The police said the owner of Gemopal electrical scooters did not have permission to keep the electrical vehicles in the building.