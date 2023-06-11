| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out At Tent House In Begum Bazaar No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at tent house in Begum Bazaar, no casualties reported



By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Property worth several lakhs was gutted down when fire broke out at a tent house located at Begum Bazaar on Sunday evening while five persons who were trapped in a flat in an apartment adjacent to the tent house were rescued by the fire fighters.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to District Fire Officer (south), K Srinivas Reddy, the fire started around 6.30 p.m, at Amar Tent House located at M J Market Road. On information, four fire tenders were sent to the spot to control the blaze.

Even as fire fighters were battling the ferocious blaze, the fire spread to the second floor of an apartment building located next to the tent house.

The fire fighters rushed into the flat through the staircase of the building and brought five persons who were inside and shifted them to safety.

“A lot of smoke was filled in the flat due to the fire. We rushed inside and brought the five occupants outside,” said the officials.

The residents of other flats in the building were asked to move out as a precautionary measure. The fire was doused after around two hours.

The fire officials suspect the fire might have started due to short circuit. However, they are trying to ascertain the exact cause of fire.