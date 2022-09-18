Hyderabad: Fire department rescues 12 persons in roof collapse incident
Published: Updated On - 11:02 PM, Sun - 18 September 22
Hyderabad: A team of fire department rescued 12 persons including children when the roof of a house collapsed at Kali Khabar on Sunday.
According to information available, the roof of the first floor collapsed today evening when 12 persons were in the house.
The fire department team from Moghalpura rushed to the spot and immediately engaged in rescue operations.
The rescued persons included a 50 year old woman and a 17 day old infant and seven children.