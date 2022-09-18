Hyderabad: Fire department rescues 12 persons in roof collapse incident

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:02 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

The fire department rescued 12 persons included a 50 year old woman and a 17 day old infant and seven children when the roof of a house collapsed at Kali Khabar on Sunday. The fire department rescued 12 persons included a 50 year old woman and a 17 day old infant and seven children when the roof of a house collapsed at Kali Khabar on Sunday.

Hyderabad: A team of fire department rescued 12 persons including children when the roof of a house collapsed at Kali Khabar on Sunday.

According to information available, the roof of the first floor collapsed today evening when 12 persons were in the house.

Also Read Watch: CCTV footage shows how fire mishap occurred in Secunderabad

The fire department team from Moghalpura rushed to the spot and immediately engaged in rescue operations.

The rescued persons included a 50 year old woman and a 17 day old infant and seven children.