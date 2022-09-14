Watch: CCTV footage shows how fire mishap occurred in Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:12 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: Eight people died when a massive fire started near an electric scooter parked in the electric vehicle showroom and spread within seconds in Secunderabad late Monday night. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV footage.

According to visuals, smoke emanated from an electric scooter and gradually spread around the vehicle. Within a few seconds, a small explosion occurred with the vehicle catching fire. The police suspect a short circuit or battery blast due to which the fire started. It is yet to be determined what exactly caused the fire.

Soon after the fire began, the power got switched off. It was dark and the residents could not escape through the staircase. With thick smoke billowing, people suffocated and collapsed near the stairs and in the corridor.

The Market police booked a case against the owners of Ruby Hotel and Gemopai Electric Scooters for causing death due to negligence. The case is booked under Section 304 (II) and 337 of IPC against the hotel owner Sumith Singh, manager, Sudharshan Naidu, and a brother of Sumith.

The police said the owner of Gemopai Electric Scooters did not have permission to keep the electrical vehicles in the building.