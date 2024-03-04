Hyderabad: First standard student injured after getting hit by teacher

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 09:43 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A first standard student sustained serious eye injury after a teacher allegedly hit him with a stick in a private school at Malakpet on Monday.

According to the police, the boy Abdullah Abu Baker (7) is in first standard at a private school in Malakpet. On Monday, the school’s Telugu teacher allegedly punished the boy by hitting with a stick.

“The management informed us over phone that there was some quarrel between the students. When we reached the school, we came to know that the teacher had hit the child. The boy has been admitted to a private hospital in Banjara Hills where he will undergo a surgery,” said Mohd Abdul Majid, a relative of the boy.

A complaint was made at the local police station against the teacher. The police registered a case and are investigating.