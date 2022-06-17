Hyderabad: First wife gets jailed after second wife approaches cops over obscene posts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The first wife of a man, whom he had divorced before getting married to another woman, was sentenced to eight days of imprisonment on charges of posting obscene content on social media against the second wife.

According to the police, the second wife had approached the She Teams with a complaint that her husband’s first wife was posting obscene pictures on social media, causing mental harassment for her.

The She Teams enquired into the complaint and apprehended the suspect apart from filing a case against the 36-year-old, a resident of Bhoiguda. The Special Metropolitan Magistrate Court pronounced the judgement, convicting her and sentencing her to undergo eight days of imprisonment.

Meanwhile, two persons who were found misbehaving and making inappropriate gestures at women at the Afzalgunj and Koti bus-stops were sentenced for five days of imprisonment.

According to the police, Mohd Numan, a resident of Erragadda and G. Shiva Kumar, a resident of LB Nagar, were caught red-handed by She Teams while they were making obscene gestures at women. The She Teams, along with technical evidence produced them before the III Special Metropolitan Magistrate and they were sentenced to five days in jail.