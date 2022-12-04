Hyderabad: Five held for jewelry shop robbery in Nagole

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police took into custody five persons who allegedly robbed a jewelry shop at Nagole and took away 2 kg gold and Rs. 1.7 lakh in cash.

The shop owner Kalyan Ban Choudhary and gold ornaments supplier Rajkumar Surana Sukhdev were present at the shop when the gang struck. Two persons had entered into the shop and snatched the gold and cash while their associates waited outside at a distance to help in their escape.

Teams of the Rachakonda police drawn from IT wing, fingerprints bureau, central crime station, special operations team along with local detective inspectors conducted extensive investigation before nabbing the suspects.