Nagole jewelry firing case: Special teams set up to nab assailants

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:04 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: A total of 15 special teams have been set up to identify and nab the assailants in the jewelry shop firing incident reported at Snehapuri Colony in Nagole, in which two persons were injured and the assailants escaped with about 3 kg gold, said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

The Commissioner visited the two injured persons – Kalyan Chaudhary, the owner, and Rajkumar Surana Sukhdev, a goldsmith from Secunderabad, who are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the bullet wounds received in the firing incident. A team of officials in the presence of the magistrate recorded their statements.

Elaborating on the attack, Bhagwat said four persons came on two bikes and committed the offence which is believed to be the work of interstate gangs from northern parts of India. He said special teams were formed and are investigating.

“The assailants who are aged in their thirties are believed to have recced the shop and were aware of the fact that Sukhdev came to the shop regularly to handover gold jewelry. They fired four ammunition rounds on the victims, before fleeing on the bikes which were parked in a nearby lane,” he said.

The footage from the surveillance cameras at the spot and nearby lanes and stores is being examined and all police stations were alerted.

The victims and the shop staff told police that the assailants spoke in a North Indian dialect. Based on the bullet casings found at the crime spot, the police suspect a country-made firearm was used by the assailants.

Comparison was also draw on a similar type of robbery took place in Keesara in 2018. The investigation officials are checking whether anyone belonging to that gang was involved.