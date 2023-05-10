Hyderabad: Five students end life over not performing well in Inter exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

In separate cases in Hyderabad, five students who allegedly did not perform well in the intermediate examinations died by suicide

Hyderabad: Five students who allegedly did not perform well in the intermediate examinations died by suicide in separate cases in the city since Tuesday night.

At Vanasthalipuram, a girl V Gayathri (16) who was pursuing intermediate second year from a private college in the city failed in one subject. According to the police, the teenager slipped into depression over it and hanged herself to the ceiling fan at her house and died.

In other case at Saifabad, P Gautam Kumar (17), a resident of Khairatabad who was pursuing intermediate course from a private college at Narayanguda hanged himself at his house. The family members told the police that Gautam failed in two subjects in the intermediate and on coming to know about it, he slipped into depression and might have ended his life over it.

At Neredmet, P Revanth (18) who was pursuing intermediate from a private college in the city hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house. According to the police, Revanth failed in two subjects and might have ended his life after slipping into depression.

In Raidurgam, Shanta Kumari (17) a resident of Manikonda committed suicide after jumping from a building. The girl scored less marks in the intermediate examination and since was depressed. On Tuesday night, she jumped from the fourth floor of the building leading to injuries and subsequently she died.

In another case at Santoshnagar, a girl P Jhanvi (17) who failed in one subject in the intermediate examination hanged herself to the ceiling iron rod in the bathroom at her house on Tuesday evening, the police said.

