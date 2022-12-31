Hyderabad: Five year old dies at hospital, parents hold protest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:26 AM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: A five year old girl died due to alleged negligence of doctors at a private hospital in Mailardevpally on Friday night.

The girl was reportedly admitted at the hospital for a surgery slated for Saturday. The family members alleged the doctors had administered an injection following which the health of the girl deteriorated and she passed away.

Soon after the family members sat on a protest at the hospital demanding action against the management and doctors concerned.

The Mailardevpally police on information reached the spot. The family made a complaint and police are investigating.