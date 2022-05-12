Hyderabad Football Club down Jamshedpur, finish third

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Football Club defeated Jamshedpur Football Club 1-0 to record their fourth win and finish third in the Reliance Foundation Development League with a solid performance here in Nagoa on Thursday.

This is the third straight victory for the Shameel Chembakath’s side as they ended their campaign in style with the Winger Abdul Rabeeh scoring in the 91st minute, his first of this campaign. The victory helped Hyderabad grab all three points from the final game of the competition. This win helped Hyderabad cement third place in the league with 13 points.

Coach Shameel named an unchanged side for the third game running and the HFC youngsters were on top right from the beginning. Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Abdul Rabeeh and Abijith PA, all had half chances all throughout the first half. But the biggest miss was from Koustav Dutta, who failed to convert from the penalty spot.

Rabeeh was brought down inside the box, but Koustav’s effort was saved by Arman Tamang in the JFC goal, who also did well to deny Chhangte on the follow up. Mark Zothanpuia’s free-kick from 30-yards out was mishandled by Arman, and the ball fell to Rabeeh who obliged with a tap-in and a late winner.

There were plenty of other impressive performances from the Men in Yellow and Black, not just in this game but all throughout the campaign. Koustav, Chhangte, Bishnu Bordoloi and Abijith were the top goal scorers in the competition for HFC, with two goals apiece as they registered four wins and a draw in seven games just missing out on a place in the top-2.