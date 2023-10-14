Hyderabad: Former police officer dies in road accident at Saifabad

A retired DSP, Laxmikanth Shinde (72), was going on a two-wheeler when an army truck came and hit his vehicle near HP petrol pump at Saifabad from behind

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A retired police officer died after an army truck rammed into his two-wheeler at Saifabad on Friday night.

A retired DSP, Laxmikanth Shinde (72), was going on a two-wheeler when an army truck came and hit his vehicle near HP petrol pump at Saifabad from behind.

“The victim fell down from the bike and sustained serious injuries. He died on the spot. Apparently, the driver of the truck was driving in a rash and negligent manner leading to the incident,” said Saifabad sub inspector, M Suresh Reddy.

The police shifted the body to OGH mortuary where after post-mortem examination it was handed over to the family. A case is registered.