Hyderabad: Founder’s Day celebrated at CCMB

The Ph-D students of city-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) organised Founder’s Day celebrations, which was attended by alumni drawn from various parts of the country and abroad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:19 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Pushpa Mitra Bhargava, the Ph-D students of city-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) organised Founder’s Day celebrations, which was attended by alumni drawn from various parts of the country and abroad, a press release said.

Dr Bhargava had established and headed CCMB, the country’s first research laboratory dedicated to modern biology, way back in 1977. Since then, in the last 46-years, the CCMB has produced nearly 500 PhD students, who are now holding vital positions in the academic and industry across the globe.

To acknowledge and celebrate Dr Bhargava’s contributions, the PhD students organised Founder’s Day between February 21 and 22, by bringing alumni together across the globe.

On the occasion, two CCMB alum including Dr Kasturi Mitra, Associate Professor, Ashoka University and Dr Aneeshkumar Arimbaserri, faculty, National Institute of Immunology shared their journey from CCMB to current positions while the keynote lecture was delivered by Prof Satyajit Mayor, National Centre for Biological Sciences.

“This was the seventh Founder’s Day that our students have organised. This year, across the last two days, the students arranged for seminal discussions related to the future of academia, workforce management in academia, and careers for STEM graduates,” said Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, Director, CCMB.