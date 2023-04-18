Hyderabad: Four held for cricket betting

Police seized cash of Rs.60 lakh, four mobile phones, two laptops and other material from them.

Published Date - 04:20 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team in a joint operation with the local police raided various farmhouses and lodges in Rajendranagar, Mailardevpally and Moinabad and nabbed four men on charges of organizing online betting for the IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Monday night.

The arrested persons and seized material were handed over to the local police for further action.