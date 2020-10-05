Hyderabad: Four-year-old boy goes missing in Madhapur

According to the Madhapur police, the child, N.Moksha, who was last seen playing in front of his house while his parents were inside went missing around 3 pm.

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy was reported missing from his house in Chandu Naik thanda in Madhapur on Sunday. With the police suspecting that he could have fallen into a water-filled pit at a nearby construction site, the pit is being drained of the water as part of the search operations.

According to the Madhapur police, the child, N.Moksha, who was last seen playing in front of his house while his parents were inside went missing around 3 pm. His parents searched for him in the house and neighbourhood and being unable to find him, approached the Madhapur police, who booked a missing case and started investigating.

During the search, police found a water-filled pit at a nearby construction site, where they suspect the child could have gone while playing. Police teams and a Disaster Response Force team of the GHMC have reached the spot and are draining the water from in the pit to make sure the boy did not fall in it.

