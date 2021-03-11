Hyderabad: Free eye-screening camp organised for students

The school in association with Beti Raksha Dal, organised an eye checkup camp in which proper check-up along with the advice and prescription was given to almost all students and teachers

Keeping in view the idea of a healthy child is a nation’s pride, Success Star School, Salala Kothapet conducts regular health checkup camps. The school in association with Beti Raksha Dal, organised an eye checkup camp in which proper check-up along with the advice and prescription was given to almost all students and teachers.

Principal and correspondent Atiya Fatima monitored the arrangements of the medical camp. Students were advised not to eat junk food and were asked to take more of green leafy vegetables, juices, milk and milk products in their diet to maintain proper vision. Doctors also emphasized and guided the students not to play too many video and computer games and suggested them to watch the television from a safe distance. School director Shujauddin , Principal Atiya Fatima conveyed their thanks to the team of doctors.

