Hyderabad: Free hearing check-up held at Mudfort Huts Slum

The MV Foundation that works in the space of hearing impaired organised the free hearing and awareness check-up camp.

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: Meenakshi Venkatraman Foundation (MVF) in collaboration with Rotary Foundation organised the first post Covid health camp at the Mudfort Huts Slum at Gunrock Enclave at Secunderabad. The MV Foundation that works in the space of hearing impaired organised the free hearing and awareness check-up camp.

A smiling queue of children wearing masks were up to an ear test. According to Keertiraj, a personal of the organising unit, a WHO release pointed out that 1.1 billion young people are at the risk of their hearing loss and 60 per cent of them suffer from loss due to preventable causes in childhood.

Rotary president V Ramakrishna inaugurated the session. GV Sethuraman and Vasantha Sethuraman of MVF were with the team headed by Merlyn at the camp which saw over 110 children and 25 adults. The camp was supervised by ENT specialists from Gandhi Hospital – Prof Shoban Babu, Dr Nagaraj and Dr Ravinder.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .