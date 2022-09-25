Hyderabad: Free heart health camp at Kamineni on September 29

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:03 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

On the occasion of World Heart Day on September 29, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar is organising free heart health check-up along with free angiogram for people suffering from heart problems. On the occasion of World Heart Day on September 29, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar is organising free heart health check-up along with free angiogram for people suffering from heart problems.

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Heart Day on September 29, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar is organising free heart health check-up along with free angiogram for people suffering from heart problems, a press release said.

The diagnostic tests included under the free heart health check-up are ECG, 2D Echo and cardiologist consultation and those advised angiogram will be able to avail it for free of cost. The free check-up will be conducted between 10 am and 4 pm on September 29.

Also Read Awake brain surgery conducted on 59-year-old at Kamineni Hospitals