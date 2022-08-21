Hyderabad: Gambling den raided, gun seized from man at Katedan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:34 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: A raid on a gambling den ended up in the police seizing a revolver at Katedan Industrial Area on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off about a group of persons playing three cards and gambling at a house in Katedan, the Mailardevpally police team raided the place. After checking the premises, to their surprise the police found a country made weapon in the room, police sources said.

The police took into custody five persons and are questioning them. During enquiry it was revealed that one of the person who is from Maharashtra purchased the weapon and kept with him. The police are interrogating him to know if he was planning to sell it to someone and from whom he had sourced the weapon.