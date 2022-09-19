Hyderabad gears up for Navratri season

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: While women bring out the ghagra cholis and men try on the kurta pyjamas, Hyderabad is gearing up for yet another happening Navratri season. With garba events and dandiya nights being organised across the city, the stage is already being set for the nine-day season to be celebrated with pomp and show.

After subdued celebrations for the last two years, courtesy the Covid-19 pandemic, dance enthusiasts are all set to groove without restrictions to the dhol, DJ and dandiya songs.

This year, Navratri begins on September 26 and concludes on October 4 with Dasara being celebrated the following day. Accordingly, most events are planned to take place throughout the nine days with special preparations being made for the festive weekend.

With only a week left, organisers are busy making arrangements and selling tickets. Some are also hosting ticket launch events to create buzz and announce the artists that will be performing. Ticketing sites like BookMyShow and Paytm Insider are abuzz with early bird offers and special discounts for Navratri.

Of the many events, Dhandiya Dhamal at Imperial Gardens in Secunderabad, Navkar Navratri at Classic Gardens, Dandiya Nights at Police Hockey Stadium, Jalsa at SNC Convention, and Rangtaali at Classic Convention Three are making the most noise.

Apart from these, look out for events at Country Club in Begumpet, The Park in Somajiguda, Novotel, and local Gujarati and Marwari community halls. Most Dandiya Utsavs will also see special lucky draws and fun games to keep the participants engaged. Some are also giving discounts to college students.

Unlike traditional dandiya raas and garba gatherings, city events also play fusion music and Hindi cinema songs like chogada, nagada sang and dholida to make the space inclusive and fun for everyone.

For the ones who are out of touch with the traditional dance forms, the city is witnessing a rising number of dance classes that are hosting quick lessons in garba and dandiya. Special classes focusing on dance routines using dandiya sticks are also available.

Though garba and dandiya are not native dance forms, Hyderabadis have embraced the culture and Navratri has become a part of the city’s social calendar. Areas around Begum Bazaar, Sindhi Colony and Ramkote come alive during these nine days.