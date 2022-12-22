Hyderabad gears up to celebrate a holly jolly Christmas this year

There is a lot to choose from to celebrate your Christmas the right way. Here are a few events lined up in the city for this season to be jolly!

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 05:22 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

After two years, Hyderabad is all set to celebrate Christmas in full swing, and this time in different styles. The city has a range of events from stand-up comedy shows to dinners, sundowners, and parties. There is a lot to choose from to celebrate your Christmas the right way. Here are a few events lined up in the city for this season to be jolly!

Christmas Eve Standup Comedy

The city is all set to have the most wonderful time of the year! The Deccan comedy is hosting the annual Christmas Eve stand-up comedy show at Tenner by 10 Downing Street on December 24 at 5.30 pm. Hriday Ranjan and Abhijeet Deshpande will be performing live and spreading some love and laughter with their jokes on the eve. The entry ticket for one person is Rs 499 while for a couple is Rs 799.

Gala dinner

If you are not a party person and like to spend your Christmas Eve with family over dinner, then this is for you. Taj Banjara is hosting a Christmas gala dinner to let you indulge in great food and have a holly jolly Christmas eve at the Waterside cafe! The gala dinner would cost Rs 2,555 for a single.

Sundowner

Fat Pigeon is hosting their Christmas special sundowner to bask in the setting sun, soak in the groovy vibes of an epic year-end and celebrate Christmas in style with exclusive music by Deep Brown. The event will be hosted from 4 pm to 8 pm on December 25 at Fat Pigeon, Jubilee Hills.

Christmas party

If you are ready for a Christmas bang in techno style, then Xora has your Christmas Eve planned for you – with an artist line-up that has a distinct style of contemporary techno music to groove to. The event starts at 7 pm on December 24 at Xora Bar and Kitchen.

Dinner & brunch

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre is hosting a feast at Food Exchange to celebrate Christmas. You can indulge in a spread of festive specials and desserts, savouring roast turkey on the special day. This event is for two days, for Christmas Eve from 7 pm to 11 pm on December 24 and Christmas grand brunch from 12.30 pm to 4 pm on December 25.

Get ready for a bash in the city to celebrate Christmas with family and friends, and make sure you have your bookings and reservations before the special day.