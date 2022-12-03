Hyderabad: Gita Jayanthi celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

Gita Jayanthi was celebrated with reverence and devotion at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: Gita Jayanthi was celebrated with reverence and devotion at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills to mark the occasion of Lord Krishna delivering the supreme knowledge of Bhagavad Gita to the mankind through his beloved devotee Arjuna.

The celebrations began with Sampoorna Gita Parayanam from 9 am to 5 pm in which many devotees did the recitation of total 700 sanskrit slokas of Bhagavad Gita, and in the evening, there was a special Gita recitation along with explanation of the most important 108 slokas.

Also Read Lord Krishna, a role model for younger generation

Speaking on this occasion, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, said “the message of the Gita is not limited to a particular religion, caste or country. It is universal and the principles are applicable to all the times.”