Lord Krishna, a role model for younger generation

Published: Updated On - 10:48 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Krishna led the life of an ideal householder, followed all the religious and dharmic principles and performed Vedic activities

The dictionary definition of a role model is “a person looked to by others as an example to be imitated.” In this age of internet technology, social media platforms allow followers and their role models to interact easily. Therefore, when a role model does something, his followers will immediately try to imitate and follow.

Srimad Bhagavad-Gita mentions this psychology:

TRANSLATION:

Whatever action is performed by a great man, common men follow in his footsteps. And whatever standards he sets by exemplary acts, all the world pursues. (Bhagavad Gita-3.21)

There is a difference between following and imitating. Following means to follow the directions given by the great. Imitate means to try to copy the actions of the great man. Sometimes imitation is dangerous because without understanding the position of the great man, one wants to copy the actions. For example, people want to imitate Lord Sri Krishna dancing with the Gopis of Vrindavana. However, they forget that Lord Sri Krishna lifted Govardhana hill also, which they can never lift. Hence, following the instructions of Krishna is more crucial than simply imitating His acts.

Although Krishna is Supreme lord and no one can assign any duties to Him, nor does He need to perform the duties, He still performed many duties to show the ideal behaviour that should be followed.

Krishna Goes to Gurukul for education:

Lord Krishna approached Sandeepani Muni to get Vedic education

Like an ordinary boy, He served the Guru menially and learned all Vedic wisdom, including 64 arts. After completing His education under the shelter of the Guru, He gave Guru Dakshina as part of the tradition. Krishna gives directions in Bhagavad Gita that one should approach a Guru to get educated in Vedic wisdom. It is a modern trend that some people declare themselves Gurus without even having a Guru! No one becomes a Guru without a Guru.

Krishna encourages action (Duties) while remembering Him

In the famous battle of Kurukshetra, When Arjuna was in a dilemma about whether to fight or not, Krishna did not approve of Arjuna’s decision to retire from the battle and renounce the duties abruptly. On the contrary, he gave strength to Arjuna to fight so that Arjuna would become victorious.

Krishna himself led the life of an ideal householder, followed all the religious and dharmic principles like waking up early in the morning, and performed Vedic activities in the Brahma Muhurta time. An ordinary person should follow this act of Krishna to wake up early and perform the duties of remembering Supreme Lord Sri Krishna. In that way, everyone should mould our lives around Krishna as mentioned in Bhagavad-Gita and other scriptures.

Krishna Centric Activities

Hare Krishna Movement is meant for teaching and educating people on how to live in this world centered on Krishna, which is called Krishna consciousness, to always be conscious of Lord Krishna throughout the day. Hare Krishna Movement teaches and counsels people on how to remember God always. There is no bar on caste, sect, religion, color, or other sectarian calculations.

Hare Krishna Movement, apart from teaching spiritual subjects, also performs innumerable charitable activities, renovates old temples for the ultimate welfare of human society. Without discrimination of any kind, HKM feeds people under the banner of various programs.

Srila Prabhupada gave a simple process of becoming Krishna conscious by chanting the Holy Names of Krishna every day:

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare

One should chant 16 rounds (1 round means 108 times) of Japa (chanting the above mantra loud enough to hear attentively) every day to remember Krishna.

By coming in contact with temple-centered movements like Hare Krishna Movement, one can experience genuine and ancient traditions of India. One can find clarity & goal in life. One can find peace, prosperity, and happiness. Finally, one can find Krishna’s real shelter. Hare Krishna!

By Sreeman Satya Gaura Chandradasa Prabhu

President, Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad and Regional President, The Akshaya Patra Foundation for AP & Telangana