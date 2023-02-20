Hyderabad: Gland Pharma announces Rs 400 crore investment

Minister KT Rama Rao said that “I am delighted that Gland Pharma will be investing Rs 400 Crores in expanding their footprint in Hyderabad and will create 500 more jobs in Telangana”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Gland Pharma announced investment of over Rs. 400 crore at Genome Valley to enhance their existing facility to manufacture Biologicals, Biosimilar, Antibodies and recombinant Insulin.

The expanded facility will aid in employment generation for more than 500 numbers of qualified, skilled and semi- skilled workforce. The company had established their biopharmaceutical facility in February 2022 at Genome Valley with an investment of Rs. 300 crores to manufacture Vaccines, Biologicals, Biosimilar, Antibodies and others. Over 200 persons have been recruited in the facility.

The Rs. 400 crore investment announcement was made after Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s meeting with Gland Pharma Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Srinivas Sadu.

Gland Pharma Limited is a generic injectable focused pharmaceutical company, continuously striving towards providing quality products for health care need of people for more than forty years. Currently they are operating eight manufacturing facilities in India, with a finished formulation capacity of approximately 1,000 million units. These include four facilities with 28 production lines for finished formulations and four Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facilities including Genome Valley facility for biopharmaceutical Drug Substance (DS).

Genome Valley is India’s first organized cluster for Life Sciences R&D and Clean Manufacturing activities, with world-class infrastructure facilities in the form of Industrial / Knowledge Parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Multi-tenanted dry and wet laboratories and incubation facilities.

Srinivas Sadu said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Telangana Government on its vision of making the State a hub for global pharmaceutical requirements, by expanding our Bio -CDMO facilities in Shamirpet. This project investment is estimated to be about Rs 400 crores and expected to generate employment to about 500 personnel”.

He further said “I am also excited that the expansion will be focussed on advanced areas like Biologicals, Biosimilar, Antibodies and recombinant Insulin, all of which are areas where the State is focussed on building capabilities and consolidating our leadership position. This expansion truly demonstrates the strength of life sciences ecosystem in the city and Genome Valley”.